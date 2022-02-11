  • Facebook
    Apartment roof collapses in Gurgaon, one killed, 2 feared trapped

    According to the police, the roof of an apartment in Gurgaon's Sector 109 collapsed around 6.30 pm.

    Team Newsable
    Gurgaon, First Published Feb 11, 2022, 9:24 AM IST
    One person was killed while at least two, including a bureaucrat, are feared trapped under the rubble after the roof of a Gurgaon high-rise building collapsed on Thursday evening. Until late night, rescue efforts were being undertaken by teams of the NDRF, SDRF, police and fire departments.

    Officials said the incident took place around 6.15 pm when repair work was going on at the sixth floor of tower D. The casualties could have been higher, officials said, but the sixth, fifth and third floor were vacant, while the family who lives on the fourth had gone out for a function.

    “A woman on the second floor has died. On the first floor, a serving bureaucrat with the Indian Railway Service of Engineers, identified as Arun Srivastava, and his wife are stuck under the rubble,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurgaon.

    Also read: West Bengal Municipal Election 2022: How Chandannagar residents rate the corporation

    Only Srivastava’s leg is still stuck. He is being treated for injuries as his leg is being pulled out and is expected to make a recovery, Yadav apprised. Srivastava has still not been found and it is feared that she may be dead, he further said.

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted he is personally monitoring the situation.

    “Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue and relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram. I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone's safety,” Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in a tweet on Thursday night.

    Earth-moving machines and a fire brigade with an elevated platform were deployed for the rescue operations.

    The housing complex management blamed the disaster on “negligence” during repairs for the “extremely unfortunate incident”, which took place around 7 pm, PTI reported.

    Also read: SC reinstates former woman judicial officer, who alleged sexual harassment against HC judge

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2022, 9:24 AM IST
