West Bengal Municipal Election 2022: How Chandannagar residents rate the corporation

Chandannagar was once a French colony on the outskirts of Kolkata. The French developed Chandannagar with their art and architecture. The contribution of the French in making this area a sophisticated city and putting it on the world map cannot be denied. Even today, the French government supports various social projects starting from the cultural development of Chandannagar.

Chandannagar municipality was born in 1955. It made its debut as a Municipal corporation in 1994. The last time this city corporation voted was in 2015. Ahead of the forthcoming corporation elections, Asianet News tried to understand the performance of the municipality over the last five years. We reached out to certain people to understand this.

Asianet News spoke to former police chief Arunav Banerjee who lives in the Barabazar area of ​​Chandannagar. According to the former police officer, the Corporation can be given five marks out of 10 for the work done in the drainage system.

In the case of drinking water, Arunav gave 6 out of 10 marks. He gave 8 out of 10 marks to the previous municipal board for the development of roads. There were also two other issues that came to the fore when Asianet News spoke to the people -- cleanliness and measures to curb Covid. In these two areas, Arunav gave 5 and 6 marks respectively. Overall, Arunav gave 31 marks out of 50 marks while evaluating the work of the previous municipal board.

Next, Asianet News reached out to insurance worker Khushru Patel. Expressed his views on the work of Chandannagar Municipal Corporation, Khushru Patel gave the municipal board a maximum of 8 marks out of 10 when it comes to the drainage system. In the case of drinking water supply, he gave 9 marks to the previous municipal board. Khushru gave 4 out of 10 marks for the development of roads. In order to maintain the cleanliness of the city, the previous municipal board received 4 marks. However, he did not express much happiness over the municipal corporation's handling of the COVID pandemic. In this section, Khushru gave 4 marks out of 10 to the previous board. In all, he has given 29 marks to the last municipal board out of 50.