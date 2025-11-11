BJP's Aparna Yadav condemned the Delhi blast that killed 8, praising the govt's swift action. Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting as police filed a UAPA case and seized weapons. India stands firm against terrorism, she said.

Aparna Yadav Condemns Blast, Praises Govt Action

BJP leader Aparna Bisht Yadav on Tuesday expressed strong condemnation of the recent Delhi blast, calling it a tragic incident. Yadav also praised the swift response of the government, highlighting that Home Minister Amit Shah had issued orders to ensure the injured receive treatment and that explosive materials and weapons have been seized in various locations. She emphasised that the government is committed to fighting terrorism and that India stands firm against such acts.

Speaking to ANI in Lucknow, Aparna Bisht Yadav said, "This is a very tragic incident.. The way Home Minister Amit Shah has issued orders to all departments, and the injured are receiving treatment. The government is fully committed to this.... And explosive materials have been seized in many places... Many weapons that could be used to further spread terrorism have been recovered from various locations... The government has acted very swiftly on this, and India stands against terrorism..."

8 Killed in Blast, UAPA Case Registered

At least eight people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in a blast near the historic Red Fort in the national capital on Monday evening.

Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Meeting

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi that killed eight people and injured several others on Monday evening.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat joined the meeting virtually.