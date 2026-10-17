YSRCP has alleged widespread attacks, threats, and obstruction of its candidates by TDP workers and police during the second day of municipal nominations in Andhra Pradesh, citing incidents of detention, violence, and tearing of nomination papers.

Incidents in Palnadu District

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged that attacks, threats, detentions and attempts to "obstruct" nominations continued across several districts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the second day of municipal nominations. According to a release by the party, YSRCP candidates and leaders allegedly faced violence and intimidation at nomination centres, "nomination papers were seized and torn, vehicles were damaged, and several party leaders were detained or placed under house arrest."

YSRCP claimed that in Palnadu district, police "detained" Gurjala Nagar Panchayat chairperson candidate Polu Veera Reddy and YSRCP leaders Yanumala Muralidhar Reddy and Kommineni Venkateswarlu after calling them to the town police station. The party further claimed that Circle Inspector Murali "took the three away in a private vehicle, and their whereabouts were not known. Police also placed former MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy under house arrest

"In Karalapadu, police detained YSRCP senior leader and sarpanch Challa Sivareddy at around 1.30 AM," it added.

It further alleged that in Piduguralla, police detained several YSRCP candidates and leaders during the night ahead of their planned nominations. The party said those detained included Gurram Appireddy, Nandyala Babu, Kandukuri Seenu, Eerla Siva, Manda Anand, Vemula Kiran, Orsu Durgaprasad and Challa Sivareddy, along with leaders Allu Pichireddy, Manda Sudheer and Kanala Srinivas Reddy.

YSRCP claimed that in Dachepalli, police "stopped" YSRCP candidates from travelling in a rally to file nominations under the leadership of former municipal chairperson Koppula Sambaiah. It alleged that TDP workers gathered near the nomination centre "with stones and sticks". The party said that candidates staged a sit-in to protest the police action and the arrest of chairperson candidate Koppula Ravikumar.

Clashes and Detentions in YSR Kadapa District

According to the party, in YSR Kadapa district, large groups of TDP workers gathered near nomination centres in Kadapa city and "obstructed" YSRCP candidates. YSRCP claimed that police also prevented party leaders and workers from leaving the district party office. It said that tensions arose near the Gandhi Nagar nomination centre, where groups from both sides threw stones.

Levelling further allegations, it said that near the Kotireddy College, TDP workers "attacked" YSRCP candidate Thyagaraju and "tore" his nomination papers and Murad, the son of a former corporator, was "attacked with a knife" near the YSRCP district office.

In the release, the party alleged that police confined district president P Ravindranath Reddy and former Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha at the party office and MLC Ramachandra Reddy, former mayor Suresh Babu and Paka Suresh "were placed under house arrest". Police later took Amjad Basha into custody.

In Kadapa’s 29th Division, TDP workers obstructed the mother of YSRCP youth wing leader Gunti Nagendra as she went to file a nomination, it added.

Police Actions in Kamalapuram and Pulivendula

YSRCP claimed that police issued notices under Section 163 of the BNSS to Ravindranath Reddy, Amjad Basha and mayoral candidate Bandi Deepti Reddy, directing them not to hold rallies or gather party workers in groups.

Alleging further police action, it said police attempted to take YSRCP constituency in-charge Naren Reddy into custody in Kamalapuram, saying they were "moving him because of a threat" from TDP leaders. The party said that Naren Reddy resisted, but police later detained him and "took him" from Kamalapuram to Kadapa. TDP leaders and workers from other mandals gathered in Kamalapuram.

YSCRP alleged that in Pulivendula, a chicken shop belonging to a YSRCP leader was "set on fire" late Friday night. Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, YS Manohar Reddy and Dushyant Reddy visited the site on Saturday morning and police served Avinash Reddy a notice directing him not to hold rallies or sit-ins while Section 144 was in force, it claimed.

Tensions in Tirupati District

It alleged that in Tirupati district, TDP workers seized and tore the nomination papers of mayoral candidate Vasu Yadav’s proposer at the nomination centre. The party claimed that MP Maddila Gurumoorthy and MLC Sipai Subrahmanyam had gone to file the papers but police and coalition workers "stopped" them from reaching the centre, and the papers were "torn" in the presence of police. Gurumoorthy questioned the police over their failure to protect candidates, it alleged.

YSRCP claimed that in Tirupati’s 7th Division, TDP workers attacked YSRCP candidate Mallam Ravi as he went to file his nomination and police took Ravi into custody instead of stopping those tearing the nomination papers.

At the 15th Ward office near MR Palli, YSRCP alleged that their women candidates Mavita and Pavani were "attacked,and they suffered injuries". It claimed that police were present but did not stop the attack. Near the AP Housing Board Colony, TDP workers attacked YSRCP 36th Ward candidate Imam and other party workers. The injured workers received hospital treatment, it claimed.

The party claimed that two cases were registered against YSRCP leaders in Tirupati in connection with alleged obstruction of police duties during the nomination process, adding that an FIR was registered at Tirupati East Police Station against former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy over an incident in Sanjay Gandhi Colony’s 9th Ward. FIR was registered against Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and others over an incident near the 15th Ward secretariat at Bairagipatteda. It claimed that cases were filed against YSRCP leaders while those who obstructed the party’s candidates faced no action.

Obstructions in Annamayya and Kurnool Districts

As per the party, tensions erupted near Manasa Restaurant on the Madanapalle Road in Rayachoti in Annamayya district. It accused TDP workers of attempting to attack YSRCP municipal chairperson candidate Jinna Shareef and damaging his car. It alleged that police took Shareef to Sambepalle Police Station, which TDP workers then surrounded, adding that he was later moved to Kalakada and then Gurramkonda. YSRCP also claimed that police also stopped former MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy from entering Rayachoti town.

According to the party, TDP workers allegedly obstructed YSRCP 9th Ward candidate SM Nayaaz and his wife and seized their nomination papers at the Punganur nomination centre. It alleged that TDP leader Suhail Khan attacked Nayaaz and took the papers, followoing which the couple staged a protest while police remained passive.

In Rajampet, police "stopped" TDP workers who were moving towards MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy’s residence, the party further alleged.

In Kurnool district, the party alleged that police detained Vijaya Dairy chairman SV Jagan Mohan Reddy and prevented him from attending a relative’s funeral in Allagadda. It claimed that YSRCP leaders were targeted for detention during the nomination period.

Police Measures in Nandyal, Nellore and Prakasam

In Nandyal district, police imposed Section 144 in Allagadda and deployed more than 200 personnel as a precaution against untoward incidents, it said.

In Nellore, mayoral candidate Anam Vijay Kumar Reddy filed one set of nomination papers. The party claimed that he was threatened when he approached officials for the documents required to file further nominations, alleging that revenue officials avoided issuing caste certificates, police took some candidates into custody and cases were filed against YSRCP corporator candidates, it alleged.

The party alleged that in Prakasam district, heavy police deployment and large gates were placed around the municipal office in Addanki, restricting access within 100 metres of the office. It claimed that several shops in town were closed, causing difficulties for people who had travelled from nearby villages without prior information.

YSRCP claimed that in Chimakurthy, divisions emerged within the TDP over the municipal chairperson candidate as former vice-chairperson Kandimalla Gangadhara Rao is preparing to contest as an independent, amid pressure from party members over the candidate selection.

YSRCP's Appeal to Election Commission

The party asserted that the State Election Commission must ensure the safety of candidates and voters, prevent the seizure or destruction of nomination papers, and direct police and election officials to act impartially.

"All eligible candidates must be allowed to file their nominations without intimidation or obstruction," it said.

(ANI)