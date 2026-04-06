Governor Abdul Nazeer, addressing the JNTU Anantapur convocation, hailed Andhra Pradesh as a dynamic industrial hub and a gateway for global trade, citing its strategic coastline and major investments in infrastructure that are boosting the economy.

Andhra Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur presided over the XV Convocation of the University held in the University Auditorium in Anantapur on Monday. Delivering the convocation address, Governor Abdul Nazeer has said that Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a dynamic hub for industrial development, with a strong focus on ports, logistics, and connectivity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Governor on State's Economic Prowess

"With its strategic coastline, Andhra Pradesh is becoming a gateway for international trade, with massive investments in roads, industrial corridors, and digital infrastructure that have accelerated economic activity and created employment opportunities," said the Governor.

Progress in Higher Education

He said that Andhra Pradesh developed a wider and more inclusive higher education system, expanded access and increased women's participation, with a GER of 36.5% -- above the national average -- and a GPI of 0.93, reflecting steady progress, and the State has a strong potential to advance research aligned with societal needs, technological innovation, and sustainable development.

Convocation Proceedings

Governor Abdul Nazeer has congratulated Tessy Thomas, Vice-Chancellor, NICHE Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, the Chief Guest-cum-Orator of the Convocation, and recipient of the Honoris Causa. He also congratulated the students who received their degrees and medals in the Convocation.

Earlier, H Sudarsana Rao, Vice-Chancellor, presented the annual report of the University. He later felicitated Governor Sri Abdul Nazeer with a memento on behalf of the University. First Lady Smt. Sameera Nazeer and other dignitaries attended the Convocation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)