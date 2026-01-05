AP Governor Abdul Nazeer chaired the Vice Chancellors' conference in Vijayawada, focusing on institutional challenges. He highlighted the impact of NEP 2020 and lauded AP's high Gross Enrolment Ratio and support for disadvantaged students.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer presided over the Vice Chancellors' conference of the State Universities held at Hotel Novotel here on Monday, to address institutional challenges and growth milestones.

Governor Highlights NEP 2020's Impact

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Abdul Nazeer said that higher education in the country is undergoing a major shift with the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, which lays out a vision for a remarkable transformation in India's higher education landscape by 2040. He said that over the years, Andhra Pradesh has built a broader, more inclusive higher education system, with a large number of universities and colleges spread across the State, significantly expanding access to higher education.

Andhra Pradesh's Achievements in Education

The Governor said that "many young people, particularly from rural and first-generation learner backgrounds, can aspire for university education, and the increasing participation of women in higher education is a positive and encouraging trend."

He further said that the "State's overall Gross Enrolment Ratio at 36.5 is above the national average of 28.4, and maintaining a Gender Parity Index of 0.93, by ensuring near-equitable participation of women in higher education, is a clear sign of progress. He added that Andhra Pradesh has taken significant steps to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds through scholarships, fee waivers, and other welfare measures, which have helped many young learners enter higher education".

Nara Lokesh, Minister of IT & HRD; Kona Sasidhar, Secretary, Education; Prof. K. Madhu Murthy, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education; Vice Chancellors of all State Universities; and other dignitaries attended the conference.