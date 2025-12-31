AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu extended New Year 2026 greetings to NTR Bharosa Pension beneficiaries, highlighting that ₹50,000 crore has been spent on the scheme. December pensions were disbursed early to 63.12 lakh people as a New Year gesture.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday extended New Year 2026 greetings to lakhs of beneficiaries of the NTR Bharosa Pension scheme, describing the pension programme as the most satisfying welfare initiative of his government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister said that since the formation of the coalition government, more than ₹50,000 crore has been spent on pensions, a figure unparalleled anywhere else in the country. He said the government is committed to ensuring financial security for the poor and vulnerable segments of society.

December Pensions Disbursed in Advance

Naidu said that in December, the government released ₹2,743 crore to disburse pensions to 63.12 lakh beneficiaries across the state. Although pensions are normally distributed on the first day of the month, special arrangements were made to ensure that the amount reached beneficiaries a day in advance on December 31, as a New Year's gesture.

He said pension amounts are being disbursed directly at beneficiaries' doorsteps, ensuring convenience and transparency.

"Providing pensions that offer financial security to the lives of the poor is our most satisfying welfare programme," the Chief Minister said.

Extending his wishes, Naidu said he hoped the New Year would bring happiness, health and prosperity to all pension recipients and their families. He reaffirmed that the government would continue strengthening welfare schemes and ensuring the timely delivery of benefits to the needy.

About NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme

The NTR Bharosa Pension scheme is a flagship welfare programme of the state government, providing monthly financial assistance to senior citizens, widows, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

Naidu Lauds Chess Stars Arjun Erigaisi, Koneru Humpy

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday congratulated India's chess stars Arjun Erigaisi and Koneru Humpy on winning bronze medals at the FIDE World Rapid Championship.

The 2025 FIDE World Rapid Championship, held in Doha, saw a 13-round Swiss system with a 15-minute plus 10-second increment time control. Magnus Carlsen clinched his sixth World Rapid title in the men's event, with an unbeaten score of 10.5 out of 13. India's Arjun clinched his maiden bronze medal at the event, with a score of 9.5. (ANI)