Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate new Fire Services vehicles and equipment worth Rs 33.25 crore in Amaravati. This is part of a Rs 252.93 crore modernisation plan for the state's Fire Services Department.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate newly procured Fire Services vehicles and equipment at the Parade Ground in the capital Amaravati on Tuesday at 4:00 PM, according to a release issued by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

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AP Fire Services Modernisation Plan

As per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the state government has undertaken the modernisation of the Fire Services Department with an outlay of Rs 252.93 crore. As part of this initiative, vehicles and equipment worth Rs 33.25 crore have been procured. The Chief Minister will personally inspect the modern vehicles and equipment before formally launching them, the release said.

Newly Procured Assets

The newly procured assets include 25 Advanced Water Tenders, 40 Quick Response Vehicles, 50 Inflatable Rubber Boats and 30 BA Set Compressors.

The release stated that in the first phase, 25 advanced fire tenders were purchased at a cost of Rs 18 crore. Additionally, 40 quick response vehicles equipped with high-pressure pumps were procured at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The government also acquired 50 inflatable rubber boats worth Rs 2.49 crore and 30 BA set compressors worth Rs 2.08 crore.

Funding and Allocation

Under the Rs 252.93 crore modernisation plan recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, the Central Government contributed Rs 189.70 crore (75 per cent), while the State Government contributed Rs 63.23 crore (25 per cent), the release added.

Out of the total funds allocated under the plan, 50 per cent is earmarked for modernisation, 30 per cent for expansion, 15 per cent for state-specific needs and 5 per cent for training, it added. According to the release, Andhra Pradesh has achieved the distinction of securing the first position in the country by utilising 100 per cent of the central funds allocated for this initiative.

Statewide Water Grid Project Unveiled

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu on Monday unveiled a comprehensive plan to build a statewide water grid aimed at transforming irrigation and ensuring water security across the state.

Speaking at the Jaladhara programme in Anantapur, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to completing the Polavaram Project before the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu. Once completed, the project will enable gravity-based diversion of Godavari waters into the Krishna River, helping stabilise the Krishna delta and potentially extending the water supply up to Visakhapatnam.

Focus on Rayalaseema

As part of the larger vision, CM Naidu proposed diverting nearly 200 TMC of Godavari water towards the Nagarjuna Sagar ayacut. This water would then be routed through projects like Nallamala Sagar and Veligonda, allowing Srisailam waters to be reserved for Rayalaseema. The move is expected to provide irrigation coverage to every acre in the drought-prone region.

River Interlinking Strategy

The Chief Minister also outlined a long-term strategy to interlink rivers across Andhra Pradesh, ensuring that surplus floodwaters from Srikakulam reach parched regions like Anantapur. He emphasised the completion of key projects, including Vamsadhara, Nagavali, and Champavathi, and noted that approval has been received for a new barrage on the Vamsadhara River. (ANI)