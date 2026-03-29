AP CM Chandrababu Naidu will participate in a massive housewarming program in Sullurupeta, personally handing over 2.5 lakh houses, including 1 lakh TIDCO homes, to beneficiaries across the state as part of the second phase of the scheme.

CM to Hand Over 2.5 Lakh Houses

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the massive housewarming programme to be held in Sullurupeta constituency of Tirupati district on Monday, where he will personally hand over houses to the beneficiaries.

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According to a press release, as part of the second phase, 2.5 lakh housewarming events will be conducted simultaneously across the state on Monday. The release said the Chief Minister will distribute 1 lakh TIDCO houses along with another 1.5 lakh houses to beneficiaries across the state.

"In the second phase from Pudur in Naidupeta mandal of Sullurupeta constituency, the Chief Minister will distribute 1 lakh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) houses along with another 1.5 lakh houses to beneficiaries across the state," the release said. It may be noted that since the coalition government assumed office, this marks the second major phase of house distribution within 21 months. Earlier, in November last year, around 3 lakh houses were handed over to beneficiaries across the state from Rayachoti.

Detailed Itinerary and Other Engagements

The Chief Minister will also attend the first anniversary celebrations of the P4 poverty eradication initiative in Tirupati, the release added.

The release further said that as per the schedule, the Chief Minister will depart from Amaravati at 10:00 in the morning and reach Pudur around 11:50 am and then, he will participate in the housewarming ceremonies of TIDCO houses along with the beneficiaries and later interact with them.

"At 12:40 pm, the chief minister will attend a public meeting and will hold a review meeting with party leaders and workers of Sullurupeta constituency," the release stated.

Chief Minister Chandrababu will later also leave for Tirupati around 4:35 pm and will participate in the P4 annual celebrations to be held at Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, the release said. (ANI)