AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu is in his native village, Naravaripalle, to celebrate Sankranti. He will also inaugurate several development projects in Naravaripalle and Tirupati, including hostels, skill centres, and water supply schemes.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proceeded to his native village, Naravaripalle, to celebrate the Sankranti festival along with his family members.

Development Projects on the Anvil

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects in Naravaripalle and Tirupati. The Chief Minister will participate in the Sankranti celebrations at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in the village on Tuesday. Later, he will visit the Seshachala Lingeswara Swamy Temple. He will inaugurate the road constructed at a cost of Rs. 70 lakh from the A-Rangampeta-Bheemavaram road to the temple.

In Naravaripalle, the Chief Minister will inaugurate a 33/11 KV semi-indoor substation, a Skill Building Centre constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.4 crore to provide industry-oriented training to youth, and the Sanjeevani project.

In Tirupati, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the patient attendant amenities complex, built at a cost of Rs. 45 lakh, at Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government Hospital, and a Boys' Hostel, constructed at a cost of Rs. 7.5 crore at SV University, and a Girls' Hostel built at a cost of 4-5 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for a project costing Rs. 126 crore to transport water from the Neeva Branch Canal to the Kalyani Dam, Moolapalli tank, and four other tanks to ensure water supply in Moolapalli. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for an animal shelter complex to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh.

At SV University, the Chief Minister will lay foundation stones for centralised advanced research laboratories costing Rs. 6 crore to promote research and innovation, construction of the second floor of an academic building at a cost of Rs. 5.03 crore as part of educational infrastructure development, and a compound wall to be built at a cost of Rs. 2.91 crore.

On January 15, the Chief Minister will visit the Nagalamma temple, the presiding deity of his village, along with his family and offer special prayers. On the same day, he will return from Naravaripalle to Amaravati.

State-wide Sankranti Celebrations

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh is set to celebrate Sankranti, the state's biggest harvest festival, with traditional fervour, and elaborate preparations are underway across districts. The four-day festival, beginning with Bhogi, is seeing increased activity in villages and towns as people return to their hometowns to celebrate with family.

Government departments have stepped up arrangements to ensure smooth festivities. The Transport Department and APSRTC have deployed thousands of special buses to handle the festive rush, particularly on routes connecting cities such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Rajamahendravaram to rural areas. Railway stations and bus terminals are witnessing heavy crowds as students, employees and migrant workers travel home for the celebrations.

Local bodies and municipal authorities have intensified sanitation drives, decoration works and street lighting across urban and rural areas. Villages are adorned with colourful rangoli (muggu), mango-leaf festoons, and traditional decorations, reflecting the cultural spirit of Sankranti.

Markets across the state are bustling with activity as people shop for new clothes, sugarcane, turmeric plants, kites and festive essentials. Cattle markets and village grounds are being prepared for traditional events such as Gangireddy performances, Haridasu programmes, and bullock-cart celebrations.

Police departments have increased surveillance and traffic management measures in major towns, on highways, and at pilgrimage centres to prevent congestion and ensure public safety. Special focus is being placed on accident-prone zones, crowded marketplaces and transport hubs.

Cultural programmes, kite festivals and community celebrations are also being organised by various departments and local organisations to promote Andhra Pradesh's rich traditions. Temples are preparing for special prayers and rituals during Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma.

With favourable weather conditions and extensive administrative preparations, Andhra Pradesh is poised to celebrate Sankranti in a joyful and peaceful atmosphere, marking gratitude to farmers and nature for a bountiful harvest.

Vijayawada member of parliament, Lok Sabha MP Kesineni Sivanadh, says, "We are in Vijayawada. Today, the celebrations have begun, and Sankranti will continue for the next four days. Sankranti, which is supposed to be a rural festival, is now being celebrated by the people of Vijayawada as well." Party workers have brought this festival to Vijayawada, and now the city is glowing with Sankranti celebrations. You can see the entire Sankranti festival here. This is the farmers' festival, with Bhogi bonfires and traditional celebrations. Enjoyment everywhere. Not only the ladies who have gathered here, but everyone here is celebrating Sankranti. We thank the organisers for arranging such a wonderful event here. We thank everyone involved and wish a Happy Sankranti to everyone." (ANI)