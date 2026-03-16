YSRCP leaders slammed the TDP-led government, claiming Andhra Pradesh is now a narcotics hub. They cited the detention of TDP MP Putta Mahesh Yadav in a drug case in Telangana as proof and demanded his resignation and a response from CM Naidu.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy strongly criticised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led coalition government, stating that Andhra Pradesh, once known as "Annapurna", has been turned into a hub for narcotics under Chandrababu Naidu's rule. Speaking to reporters here, he said the incident involving Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Yadav, who was caught consuming drugs in Telangana, has brought embarrassment to the state at the national level. He questioned why Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has remained silent despite the seriousness of the allegations.

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Widespread Drug Problem and Political Inaction

Rachamallu stated that drugs, ganja and illicit liquor have been spreading across the state since the coalition government came to power, with cases being reported from several regions, including Guntur, Mangalagiri and Visakhapatnam. He said the involvement of ruling party public representatives in such cases reflects the deteriorating situation and pointed out that even relatives of coalition leaders had earlier been linked to drug-related incidents.

He also criticised reports that shots were fired at police during the raid in Telangana, calling it a serious and alarming development that suggests the possible presence of organised criminal networks. He further said that the government is ignoring the growing drug menace while focusing on political vendetta and "red book politics".

Calls for Resignation and Accountability

Rachamallu demanded that MP Putta Mahesh Yadav immediately resign from his post and asked Chandrababu Naidu to clarify his position on the issue and explain what message the government intends to send to society by remaining silent on such a serious matter.

Kurnool Leader Condemns 'Shameful' Incident

Meanwhile, YSRCP Kurnool district president and former MLA SV Mohan Reddy also strongly condemned the involvement of TDP MP Putta Mahesh Yadav in a drugs party in Telangana, stating that the incident has brought disrepute not only to Parliament but also to the people who elected him.

Addressing the reporters in Kurnool, Mohan Reddy said it was shocking that a sitting MP was reportedly caught consuming drugs and firing at police officers who raided the party. He questioned why such an individual was given a ticket and elected under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, adding that the episode raises serious concerns about the values and standards upheld by the ruling coalition.

Questions Over Larger Criminal Network

Mohan Reddy said the fact that shots were fired at police officers indicates the possible involvement of a larger drug mafia behind the incident. He questioned why an MP and former public representatives present at the party would resort to firing at law enforcement officers if there was no deeper criminal network behind the event.

TDP Leadership Urged to Clarify Stance

Recalling that Putta Mahesh Yadav had earlier campaigned during elections, claiming that a vote for him would help curb drugs in Andhra Pradesh, Mohan Reddy said it was deeply ironic and shameful that the same leader was now allegedly caught consuming drugs. Demanding answers from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh, Mohan Reddy said the people of the state are now questioning whether influential leaders within the ruling party have links or stakes in the alleged drug network. He called on the TDP leadership to respond to these growing doubts and clarify their position on the matter.

Mohan Reddy also criticised the moral standards of leaders being appointed to high positions, referring to controversies surrounding individuals connected to temple administration posts, and said such sensitive positions must be held only by persons with unquestionable character. He said the incident exposes the contradiction of the TDP speaking about values while allowing such individuals within its ranks and demanded a thorough investigation to uncover the full extent of the drug racket.

Details of the Police Raid

TDP MP Putta Mallesh Kumar was among 10 people detained during a raid by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team of the Telangana Police at the farmhouse of former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy in Moinabad in Rangareddy district. (ANI)