The BJP has intensified its campaign for Himachal's municipal polls by fielding former Union Minister Anurag Thakur. He is scheduled to address rallies in Kangra and Dharamshala to strengthen the party's position ahead of the elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday intensified its campaign for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Himachal Pradesh by fielding former Union Minister and MP Anurag Thakur to canvass for party candidates in Kangra and Dharamshala on May 14. According to BJP leaders, Anurag Thakur has a strong base in Himachal Pradesh, especially among youth and party workers, and his involvement in the campaign is expected to further strengthen the BJP's position in the municipal elections.

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Thakur's Campaign Schedule

As per the schedule released by the party, Thakur will participate in a local programme at Pandol Road in Baijnath, Kangra district, at 12:30 pm on May 14. Later in the evening, he will address a public rally at the Community Hall in Kotwali Bazaar, Dharamshala, at 5 pm.

BJP Highlights Development, Slams Congress

BJP leaders said the party's campaign for the municipal elections has been gaining momentum with the active participation of senior state leaders as well as national-level leaders, boosting the morale of party workers. Preparations for Thakur's public meetings in Dharamshala and nearby areas have also been intensified.

Party leaders stated that the BJP is reaching out to voters on issues such as development, transparency and better urban facilities, while highlighting the achievements of the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP also claimed that people are dissatisfied with the functioning of the Congress government in the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation and other urban local bodies, creating a favourable atmosphere for the party in the elections. Leaders said Anurag Thakur's campaign is expected to bring fresh energy to BJP workers ahead of the polls.