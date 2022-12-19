Anurag Thakur criticises Pakistan for 'funding terrorism' as India unites world against it

Thakur also noted that on international platforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always urged nations to unite against terrorism.

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday (December 19) took an apparent attack on Pakistan and said that while India is bringing the world together against terrorism, some of our neighbouring countries are backing terrorism.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Thakur said that the approach adopted by the Narendra Modi-led central government is "zero tolerance" against terrorism.

"The approach adopted by Modi Govt is zero tolerance against terrorism. Decisive action has given us definitive results. If you look at surgical strikes, terrorists have reduced terrorism by 168% in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014," Thakur said.

"India's policy has always been of zero tolerance against terrorism since 2014. Be it strengthening of UAPA law or NIA act amendment bill, the Indian government has left no stone unturned under PM Modi's leadership," he added

"Modi government did not hesitate to ban an outfit (PFI) that promoted radicalisation on the pretext of social welfare, we conducted a thorough probe against the outfit and arrested its members. Action against radical organisations will continue," he further said.

"While India is bringing the world together against terrorism, some of our neighbouring countries are backing terrorism and loudly speaking in favour of it. Their true face has been revealed at the international level," he said.

The Union minister also laid out statistical proof to highlight the reduction in terrorism and insurgency in India's Northeast and said that the era of peace started in the Northeast after 2014 and that there has been a drastic reduction in insurgency-related violence.