'Great meeting': Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi, assures support to India's G20 presidency

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and assured his support to making an open and connected internet that works for all. He also hailed "the rapid pace of technological change" under PM Modi's leadership.

The Google CEO Sundar Pichai met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and pledged his support for creating a free and open internet that benefits everyone. He praised "the tremendous rate of technological development" under PM Modi's leadership and pledged support for India's G20 presidency.

After the meeting, Pichai took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all."

At a Google for India event earlier today, the CEO of Google stated that India will benefit from an open and connected internet environment and that striking the proper balance will be crucial for India. Pichai attended the "Google for India" event, where the company is focussing on start-ups. Out of its $300 million meant for start-ups, Google would invest some one-fourth in entities led by women.

Additionally, he emphasised that the nation is currently in a crucial stage of its digital transition and emphasised the need of having an accessible and connected internet. "India needs to take the lead in this. In order for businesses to innovate on top of legal certainty, it's crucial to strike a balance between protecting people's rights and developing new frameworks," he added.

