Anti-terror agency team attacked in West Bengal, stones pelted at cars

A team of the anti-terror agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) was attacked during a raid in Bengal's East Midnapore district this morning. One NIA officer was hurt in the incident, which occurred in the Bhupatinagar neighborhood of East Midnapore.

The NIA team had arrived at Bhupatinagar to conduct a raid as part of the ongoing investigation over a bomb blast case that rocked the region in 2022.

An angry mob unexpectedly ambushed them as they started their search. As the crowd attacked the NIA police, the situation swiftly became more violent and resulted in property damage, including the smashing of a car's glass.

According to the police, the NIA team had earlier in the day arrested two individuals linked to the bomb blast case and was en route to Kolkata when their vehicle was besieged by locals.

"Locals gheraoed the vehicle and pelted stones at it. The NIA has said one of its officers was also injured," a senior police official said, as quoted by news agency PTI. Following the incident, a large police contingent was dispatched to the scene to bring the situation under control.

The Bhupatinagar blast took place in December 2022 at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader's home in the Naryabila village under Bhupatinagar Police Station, killing three people. The NIA began probe into the matter in June 2023.

The NIA team was attacked only two months after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in Bengal's Sandeshkhali was attacked on January 5. About two months after going on the run, Sheikh Shahjahan, the expelled TMC leader, was apprehended in connection with the attack. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also detained many of his acquaintances in relation to the attack on the ED team on January 5, including his brother and his security guard.

