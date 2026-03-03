Bihar Minister Shrawon Kumar has confirmed that the path is clear for CM Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant, to join JD(U) and enter active politics. Another minister, Ashok Choudhary, supported the move, calling it the will of party workers.

JD(U) Paves Way for Nishant Kumar's Political Debut

Bihar Minister Shrawon Kumar on Tuesday endorsed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, stating that JD(U) has cleared the way for him to join active politics, putting an end to all speculation. He further added that the path for Nishant's entry has been finalised, and he believes that once Nishant joins the party, senior leaders will convene to discuss future strategy. "The party has decided to allow him to take part in active politics. This will put an end to all speculation. The path for his entry has been cleared, and I believe that when he joins the party, senior leaders will meet and discuss the future strategy. Progressive people of Bihar want Nishant Kumar to come and take charge," he told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'A True Photocopy of Nitish's Simplicity'

The stage is set for another 'son-rise' in Bihar's political landscape with Nitish Kumar's son Nishant set to join the Janata Dal (United) on Holi. Bihar Minister. Meanwhile, another Bihar Minister, Ashok Choudhary, said Nishant should enter active politics.

Choudhary described him as an educated engineer who mirrors Nitish Kumar's body language, decency, and simplicity. Choudhary emphasised that the move is driven by party workers and is not Nitish Kumar's decision. "He should be in active politics. He is an educated engineer and is a true photocopy of Nitish's body language, decency, and simplicity...all this is happening at the behest of party workers. This is not Nitish's decision. Party workers had been demanding this for a long time. So, this will be a wonderful Holi gift," Ashok Choudhary.

Party Workers' Long-Standing Demand

Speculations about Nishant Kumar's political entry have persisted since the National Democratic Alliance secured a landslide victory in Bihar during the 2025 assembly polls.

In December 2025, JD(U) Working President Sanjay Jha, in Nishant Kumar's presence, said that party members and supporters want him to work for the party. He added that the timing of his entry is Nishant's decision. "The party people, the well-wishers of the party, the supporters of the party, and everyone in the party want Nishant ji (son of CM Nitish Kumar) to come and work for the party. All of us want it. Now he has to decide. He has to decide when he will take a decision and work in the party," the JD(U) leader told reporters. (ANI)