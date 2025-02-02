Another RG Kar SHOCKER! MBBS student found hanging in hospital quarters; probe on

Ivy Prasad, a 20-year-old MBBS student at RG Kar Medical College, was found hanging in her room at the Kamarhati ESI Hospital quarters on Friday night. No suicide note was discovered.

Another RG Kar SHOCKER! MBBS student found hanging in hospital quarters; probe on anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 4:21 PM IST

Kolkata: A 20-year-old MBBS student, in her second year at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was found dead by hanging in her room at the Kamarhati ESI Hospital quarters, where her mother serves as a doctor. Her father, a senior official at a nationalised bank, is currently stationed in Mumbai.

According to the police, the body of Ivy Prasad, the victim, was discovered hanging from the ceiling in her room on Friday night, where she had been alone.

"Despite repeated calls, there was no response from her. Eventually, her mother broke open the door and found her hanging. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead," TOI quoted a senior police officer of the Barrackpore Commissionerate.

No suicide note was found at the scene. The police have registered an unnatural death case and initiated an investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem to the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital. Officials from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital described Ivy Prasad as generally quiet. Authorities suspect she may have been dealing with depression.
 

