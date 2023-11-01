Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Another fire accident in Bengaluru: Sponge waste ignites in Gangammanagudi

    A fire erupted in a Bengaluru factory compound near Gangammanagudi, originating from sponge waste. Firefighters promptly responded with three fire tenders, successfully bringing the fire under control. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties. Authorities within the Gangammanagudi police station's jurisdiction are currently investigating the fire's cause. Further information is pending.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    A fire broke out today in a factory compound near Gangammanagudi in Bengaluru, with sponge waste serving as the source of the blaze. Firefighters swiftly responded to the incident, and three fire tenders are currently on the scene to tackle the flames.

    The dedicated firefighters have managed to bring the fire under control, and thankfully, no loss of life has been reported. This incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Gangammanagudi police station, and authorities are actively investigating the cause of the fire.

    More details awaited.

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2023, 5:34 PM IST
