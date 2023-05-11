Another feather in Bengaluru's cap: MG Road is India's No.1 High Street; complete list here

Bengaluru's MG Road has been ranked first in the list of top 30 high streets in India, followed by Somajiguda in Hyderabad and Linking Road in Mumbai. South Extension (Part 1 and Part 2) in Delhi secured the fourth position.

MG Road is followed by Somajiguda in Hyderabad and Linking Road in Mumbai, and South Extension (Part 1 and Part 2) in Delhi secured the fourth position. Kolkata's Park Street and Camac Street are at the fifth position, followed by Chennai's Anna Nagar, Bengaluru's Commercial Street, Noida's Sector 18 Market, Bengaluru's Brigade Road and Bengaluru's Church Street.

According to Knight Frank India's flagship annual retail research, "Think India, Think Retail 2023 — High Street Real Estate Outlook," in partnership with Phygital Retail Convention, 2023, Linking Road (Mumbai) and South Extension (Delhi) are among the top 10 high streets in the nation.

Bengaluru has the highest proportion (67%) of modern retail outlets that issue invoices. Chennai comes in second with 66% of the retail area in contemporary stores. In comparison to contemporary retail establishments, informal stores are more prevalent in Kolkata and the National Capital Region.

The market is ranked based on factors that establish the calibre of the client experience that high streets offer. The top 10 high streets include those that are easily accessible, have parking, and have a wide range of merchants.

Khan Market (Delhi) and DLF Galleria (Gurugram) were relatively inward-looking marketplaces and scored less ranking. Meanwhile, MG Road (Bengaluru), Somajiguda (Hyderabad), Linking Road (Mumbai), Anna Nagar (Chennai), Park Street, and Camac Street (Kolkata) were oriented along the access road and scored highly.

Ahmedabad and Pune do not house any of the top 10 high streets. The survey was conducted across 30 high streets across the top eight cities of India, based on parameters that determine the quality of experience high streets provide to customers.