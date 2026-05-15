AIFB's G Devarajan stated that UDF leaders discussed the upcoming oath-taking ceremony and cabinet formation. The full Cabinet is expected by May 18, the same day new CM Satheesan is scheduled to take his oath after a sweeping victory in Keralam.

All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) General Secretary G Devarajan on Friday said that discussions were held within the United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership on the upcoming oath-taking ceremony, key issues to be included in the Governor's address, and the process of finalising the new Cabinet. He said allied parties are in talks over ministerial selection, with the Congress party having "almost finalised" its list, and added that the full Cabinet is likely to be announced on May 18.

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A day earlier, Congress officially named Satheesan as the next Keralam Chief Minister following the UDF's sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. Satheesan is scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister on May 18 at 10 am at Lok Bhavan.

Leaders on New Government Formation

After the UDF leaders' meeting, Devarajan told ANI, "We celebrated the victory achieved by the United Democratic Front, and we have discussed the procedure, how the oath-taking ceremony will be taking place... What will be the issues to be put in the first governor's speech? All these things have been discussed."

"The allied parties are discussing themselves for selecting their ministers. The Congress party almost finalized their list... There will be no problem finalising the list of ministers. The general idea is the full cabinet will be shown on the 18th of this month," he further said.

Further, Communist Marxist Party (CMP) leader CP John said the meeting was a formal endorsement of decisions taken by the Congress Parliamentary Party and other allied political parties, particularly on the selection of the Chief Minister. "The meeting was the formal endorsement of the decision taken by the Congress parliamentary party and other political parties. The main decision is about the Chief Minister. The UDF formally endorsed the decision of the Congress party. On 18th May, all ministers will swear in... Tomorrow, informal meetings or bilateral meetings will be held. Most probably by tomorrow evening, all portfolios will be decided," John told ANI.

Congress leader Joseph Vazhackan said, "We came here to meet our CM and to discuss some internal party issues... This is a UDF leaders meeting, I don't know if Ramesh Chennithala will come or not. He is very happy, there is no problem."

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty said, "It was an unusual UDF meeting to discuss the arrangements of the oath ceremony and other things... There were discussions about the ministers' posts." (ANI)