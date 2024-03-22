Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Avind Kejriwal withdraws petition against arrest from SC, will go to a lower court

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. 

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. 

    During the Supreme Court hearing, senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represents Arvind Kejriwal, informed the bench that the Delhi Chief Minister has chosen to drop the appeal. Singhvi noted that the withdrawal is required since it clashes with Kejriwal's current detention proceedings.

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener, Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, allegedly for involvement in a money laundering case linked to a liquor scam. 

    The ED arrested the Aam Aadmi Party Chairperson after the Delhi High Court failed to intervene to give him with safety. The ED seeks detention for interrogation, while Kejriwal intends to appeal the arrest in the Supreme Court. Prior to Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were both arrested on money laundering accusations.

    The scrapped excise policy was introduced to bring an overhaul to the liquor business in Delhi and promised a more modern shopping experience. But Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's order to investigate alleged irregularities in the new policy prompted its cancellation. 

    Kejriwal's arrest comes less than a week after BRS leader K Kavitha was taken into custody in the liquor policy case. Kejriwal was named as a conspirator for the first time after Ms Kavitha's arrest. Two prominent AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are already in jail in connection with the case.

