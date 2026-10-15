Rahul Gandhi slammed the detention of Ankita Bhandari's parents during a protest at India Gate. The family was demanding Dushyant Gautam not be made Sikkim Governor. The Congress vowed to continue the fight for justice for the murder victim.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday criticised the detention of Ankita Bhandari’s parents, alleging they were taken into custody while peacefully demanding that Dushyant Gautam not be appointed Governor of Sikkim. He said the fight for justice would neither be silenced nor stopped and asserted that the Congress would continue to stand with the family until they received justice.

Rahul Gandhi Condemns 'Dead of Night' Detention

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress would continue to stand with the family until they received justice. “4 AM in the morning. While the world was asleep, Ankita Bhandari's parents were taken into custody. Their crime? They were sitting quietly at India Gate—with heavy shoulders, without any commotion, and simply demanding that Dushyant Gautam should not be made the Governor of Sikkim until the CBI investigation is complete," Rahul Gandhi said.

He added, "Yesterday, Priyanka and I met these parents. Even before the results of that investigation came in, the appointment was rushed, and the parents asking questions were picked up in the dead of night. This is the hallmark of this government: silence the voices of the victims, remove those who ask questions. But the fight for justice will neither be silenced nor stopped. The Congress stands with Ankita Bhandari's family, and will continue to stand—until they get justice.”

'Pinnacle of Cowardice': Kharge Slams Government

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge termed the action the "pinnacle of the Modi government's cowardice and insensitivity."

Taking to X, Kharge slammed the government, stating that while the parents pleading for justice were taken into custody, a BJP "VIP" was rewarded with a gubernatorial post. "The pinnacle of the Modi government's cowardice and insensitivity! The parents of Ankita Bhandari, who are pleading for justice, are taken into custody, while a BJP 'VIP' is rewarded with the Governor's post! This oppression by those in power is not a sign of the government's strength, but rather proof of its attempt to flee from questions," Kharge posted on X.

Calling the police action utterly shameful, the Congress chief asserted that his party will not back down from the fight. "Such treatment of parents who have already lost their daughter is utterly shameful and reprehensible. The Congress Party will continue to fight to ensure justice for daughter Ankita," he added.

Details of the Protest and Detention

Ankita Bhandari's parents, who were detained by Delhi Police during a protest at India Gate in the early hours of Thursday, have been released from Tilak Marg Police Station.

At around 4 am on Thursday, Delhi Police detained Ankita Bhandari's parents and several opposition leaders during a sit-in protest at India Gate, where demonstrators were demanding justice in the case.

Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, and Qazi Nizamuddin criticised the police action, alleging that the authorities were targeting those demanding justice for Ankita Bhandari and questioning the appointment of Dushyant Gautam as the Sikkim Governor.

The grieving family staged a demonstration against the recent appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim, citing alleged links and calling for an immediate halt to his constitutional posting pending a central investigation.

Ankita was murdered on September 18, 2022, and her body was recovered from the Chilla Canal on September 24, 2022. (ANI)