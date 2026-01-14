Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his government's support for Ankita Bhandari's family, recommending a CBI probe after audio recordings linked a BJP leader to the case. The Delhi HC has restrained parties from posting about the link.

CM Dhami Reassures Family, Recommends CBI Probe

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday stated that the state government will continue to stand with Ankita Bhandari's family to ensure justice in the 2022 murder case.

Referring to the recent audio recording and social media posts linking BJP leader Dushyant Gautam to the murder case, the Chief Minister reiterated that he recommended a CBI probe into the matter. Addressing a public gathering in Uttarkashi, CM Dhami said, "I want to make it clear that our government took swift and decisive action in this case, ensuring that the culprits were punished according to the law. Recently, after some misleading audio recordings surfaced, I myself met with Ankita's parents, and at their request, I decided to recommend a CBI investigation into the matter."

"My government and I have stood firmly with Ankita's family from the very beginning to ensure justice for her, and we will continue to stand with them with sensitivity and commitment. Our government is working with complete dedication to protect the culture, honour, and identity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," he added.

Court Restrains Parties Over Defamation Claim

Earlier on January 7, the Delhi High Court restrained several defendants, including the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), from publishing or circulating social media content allegedly linking Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the Ankita Bhandari murder case, after finding that a prima facie case of defamation was made out.

The Uttarakhand government has recommended a CBI inquiry into the 2022 case, keeping in mind the sentiments of her parents and the difficulties they have faced after losing their daughter. CM Dhami had also met the parents of the late Ankita Bhandari and assured them of the state government's full support and commitment to ensuring justice in the case.

New FIR Alleges 'VIP' Involvement

Meanwhile, on January 9, a new FIR was registered in Dehradun regarding the Ankita Bhandari murder case, focusing on the alleged involvement of unknown "VIPs" and potential evidence tampering. Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee Anil Prakash Joshi filed a complaint citing social media discussions and audiovisual clips suggesting VIPs' involvement. (ANI)