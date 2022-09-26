Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Autopsy reveals death due to drowning, 4-5 injury marks on body

    19-year-old receptionist Ankit Bhandari died of drowning stated her post-mortem report. It also stated that few injuries were found on her body. Her death sparked huge protests in Uttarakhand. The teen receptionist was cremated last evening amid massive protests against the police for alleged slow action.

    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

    Ankit Bhandari, 19-year-old receptionist whose death sparked huge protests in Uttarakhand, died of drowning, revealed the final post-mortem report. The report further stated that 4-5 antemortem injuries (injuries sustained prior to death) were found on her body. Injuries to her body that were sustained before to her death were also noted in the preliminary autopsy report, which also listed asphyxiation from drowning as the cause of death.

    She was employed by Pulkit Arya, son of expelled BJP politician Vinod Arya, who is the owner of the Vanantara resort in Pauri district. In connection with the case, Pulkit and two other workers were arrested. On September 24, her body was found in a canal near Rishikesh. Even the resort had been set on fire by irate residents. Prior to it, the local authorities destroyed parts of the resort because they believed they were built in violation of the law.

    MeanwhileVinod Arya denied all allegations levelled against Pulkit Arya, claiming that his son was innocent. "Sadha seedha balak hai (he is a simple boy). He is only concerned with his job. I want justice for both my son Pulkit and the woman who was murdered," Arya stated. According to his father, he would never act in such a way.

    According to state police chief Ashok Kumar, an investigation based on the accused's questioning and the woman's mobile chat history reveals that she was pressured to provide 'special services' to resort guests, which she refused.

    The SIT was established in response to a directive from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has promised 'the harshest action' in the case, regardless of who is involved.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 8:30 PM IST
