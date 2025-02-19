Ananta: The meaning behind Google's visionary campus name

'Ananta' represents the endless possibilities of technology in transforming lives, a philosophy that Google says aligns with its mission to innovate and create impactful solutions for India and the world.

Google inaugurated its new state-of-the-art campus, Ananta, in Bengaluru. Named after the Sanskrit word for 'limitless,' Ananta is one of Google's largest global offices. The name Ananta is derived from Sanskrit, meaning 'infinite' or 'limitless'.

The word stands for the endless possibilities of technology in transforming lives, a philosophy that Google says aligns with its mission to innovate and create impactful solutions for India and the world.

Reflecting Google’s commitment to India’s growth

By naming its Bengaluru campus Ananta, Google emphasizes its long-term vision for India’s digital evolution. The name symbolizes continuous innovation, progress, and a future without boundaries — a testament to India’s growing role in shaping global technology.

A workplace designed for limitless innovation

Much like its name, the campus itself is designed to break barriers in workplace collaboration and creativity. With a city-grid layout, sustainable architecture, and cutting-edge technology, Ananta fosters an ecosystem where ideas flow freely, mirroring the limitless spirit it stands for.

A tribute to India’s linguistic and cultural richness

The choice of a Sanskrit name reflects India’s deep cultural heritage while positioning Ananta as a space where the past, present, and future converge. The name seamlessly blends tradition with modernity, much like the innovations emerging from India.

Ananta: More than just a name, a vision

Beyond being a physical workspace, Ananta represents Google’s belief in boundless progress, expanding possibilities, and empowering billions through technology. It embodies the idea that the future is limitless, and India is at the heart of shaping it.

