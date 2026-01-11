A statewide shutdown in Uttarakhand, called by opposition parties demanding a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, saw little to no impact in Dehradun. Shops remained open and traffic was normal, despite the call for protest.

Kartik Bose, a shopkeeper, told ANI that normal life continued in the state capital, with traffic moving smoothly and commercial activity remaining unaffected. Major market areas such as Ghantaghar, Chakrata Road and Rajpur Road witnessed business activity throughout the day, with shops remaining open and no signs of disruption. "The bandh has had no impact. Traffic is moving as usual, and shops are open," said Kartik Bose. The shutdown was called despite Dhami having already recommended a CBI inquiry into the high-profile murder case, he added.

In anticipation of possible disruptions, the district administration had put security arrangements in place across Dehradun. Police personnel were deployed at key locations, and officials were instructed to remain alert to prevent any untoward incidents.

Opposition leaders demand justice

Earlier, Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat accused Dhami-led State government of allegedly attempting to protect a "VIP" for the past three and a half years, demanding an FIR against "those who have destroyed evidence" in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said that he will continue the fight "until the government conducts a CBI investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court. "This is part of an ongoing struggle. Until the government conducts a CBI investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, under the oversight of a Supreme Court judge, we will continue to demand and continue to fight because investigating this murder and its various aspects is essential," he added.

Government's stance on CBI probe

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government has recommended a CBI inquiry into the 2022 Ankita Bhandari case, keeping in mind the sentiments of her parents and the difficulties they have faced after losing their daughter. (ANI)