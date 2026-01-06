BJP's Dushyant Gautam filed a plea in Delhi HC in the Ankita Bhandari case, naming 11 respondents. He alleges a "criminal conspiracy" by political rivals to defame him and the BJP using fabricated audio-video clips, which he calls baseless.

BJP Leader Files Plea in Ankita Bhandari Case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case, making 11 parties, including Urmila Sanawar and Suresh Rathore, respondents in the case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The approximately 250-page petition has been filed on Gautam's behalf by Delhi High Court advocates Simran Barar and Neelmani Guha. The petition names actress Urmila Sanawar and others as parties. Gautam has urged the court to grant an early hearing in the matter. Those named as respondents in the petition include actress Urmila Sanawar; former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore; the Indian National Congress; Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee; PCC President Ganesh Godiyal; the Aam Aadmi Party; Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma; Mohit Chauhan. The petition also includes Gautam's location details during the period relevant to the case. According to the filing, he was in New Delhi on September 10, 13, 14, and 15, 2022. On September 16, 2022, he was in Uttar Pradesh, after which he returned to New Delhi on September 17 and 18. The filing further states that Gautam was in Odisha on September 19, 2022, and was back in New Delhi on September 20, 2022.

Gautam Alleges 'Criminal Conspiracy'

On Monday, Gautam denied all allegations, calling them a "well-planned criminal conspiracy" by political rivals like Congress and AAP to tarnish his and the BJP's image. He claimed that the "accused, under a well-planned criminal conspiracy, prepared false and fabricated audio and video clips and made them viral on social media. Through these audio-video clips, an attempt was allegedly made to tarnish his image, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the party's senior leaders."

Links Viral Clips to Political Rivals

He further alleged that the viral audio-video clips are being projected as related to the Ankita Bhandari murder case, in which BJP leaders are being named to defame them and to falsely implicate Dushyant Kumar Gautam in the matter. It is also alleged that objectionable and offensive language has been used in these materials. The BJP leader claimed that this entire act (viral audio-video clip) was carried out in "collusion with the Congress party, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, and certain other individuals, with the intention of disturbing peace in Uttarakhand and other states, inciting unrest and riots, and mentally harassing BJP leaders.

Uttarakhand Police Clarifies 'No VIP Involvement'

Earlier, Uttarakhand Police issued a detailed clarification in the Ankita Bhandari murder case to present the factual position related to the entire case, as misleading information, half-truths, and baseless allegations regarding the case are continuously being circulated on social media and through certain platforms. Uttarakhand Police has categorically stated that there is no involvement of any VIP whatsoever in the Ankita Bhandari case. This fact has also been clearly acknowledged by the Court. (ANI)