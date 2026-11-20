UP Minister Anil Rajbhar blamed the Samajwadi Party for a fatal bulldozer accident at a Gorakhpur rally. He accused the party of fostering hooliganism, while confirming that an FIR has been registered and investigations are underway.

Anil Rajbhar Accuses SP of Hooliganism After Fatal Gorakhpur Incident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar on Friday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of promoting a "culture of hooliganism", alleging that the recent incident in which a boy died after being hit by a bulldozer during a PDA rally led by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Gorakhpur had destroyed a family.

Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to take strict action against those involved in the incident. He alleged that the Samajwadi Party's culture of hooliganism and disorder on the streets had led to the incident. "The Chief Minister has issued instructions to take strict action against goons. The state does not want a PDA that takes people's lives. Creating a culture of hooliganism and disorder on the streets has always been the Samajwadi Party's way of functioning. It is this very culture that has destroyed a family," he said.

Rajbhar said the administration had taken cognisance of the incident and that an FIR had been registered based on the complaint submitted by the victim's family. He added that arrests had been made and the investigation was underway.

Questioning the manner in which the bulldozer was allegedly operated, Rajbhar said its speed and the circumstances captured in the video that had surfaced were among the aspects requiring investigation. "The video that has emerged shows how Samajwadi Party goons were operating it at a very high speed and in an arbitrary manner. These are all matters that need to be investigated. Based on the plea made by the victim's family to the Chief Minister and the complaint submitted to the administration, an FIR has been registered. People have been arrested, the investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken," Rajbhar said.

On Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's remarks that the upcoming election would not be fought by the BJP solely on the basis of religion and caste, Rajbhar said the BJP would contest the polls on the issue of development. "They are free to contest the election in whatever manner they wish. The Bharatiya Janata Party is entering the electoral fray to contest on the issue of development. The people are with us," he said.

Khan, while returning to his residence in Rampur after being released from Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad on interim bail, said, "There will be no election, but a revolution. There will be no change, but a wave. Now, elections will not be contested in the name of caste or religion; they will be fought on issues." (ANI)