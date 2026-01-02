Pakistan’s push to turn Gwadar into an aquaculture hub is raising fears among Baloch fishermen over shrinking access, corporate control, rising fish prices, and threats to livelihoods and food security.

New Delhi: Pakistan’s plan to transform its coastline into a modern fisheries and aquaculture hub is being promoted as a major economic opportunity. Officials highlight foreign investment, cold storage facilities, export terminals and halal certification centres that could modernise an ageing sector and bring in much-needed foreign exchange. On paper, it looks like progress.

Along the Balochistan coast, many fishing communities see something very different.

A Fragile, Community-Run System Under Pressure

For generations, fishing here has been small-scale and local. Families go out in wooden boats, sell their catch in nearby markets, and rely on the sea not only for income but also for food. The system is fragile — yet rooted in community control.

Fishermen now fear that this control is slipping away.

Corporate Aquaculture Changes the Balance of Power

Under the new plans, large corporate farms and industrial fishing operations are being encouraged, often backed by foreign companies or joint ventures. These projects bring modern vessels, processing plants, export terminals and dedicated logistics chains — and with them, a very different power structure.

When a few large players control storage, processing, certification and export access, they also end up controlling prices. Small fishermen without storage or transport must sell quickly and cheaply. Once corporate buyers dominate the market, bargaining power disappears.

In several coastal towns, fishermen already complain that middlemen linked to large firms set prices with little transparency. As industrial operations expand, they expect this problem to worsen. What officials describe as economic efficiency often feels like exclusion on the ground.

Shrinking Access to Traditional Fishing Grounds

Access to fishing grounds is another growing worry. Industrial aquaculture zones and large vessels require security, which often means restricted areas, patrols and limits on where small boats can operate. Traditional fishing grounds that were once open are slowly being fenced off — formally or informally.

For small fishermen, being pushed even a few kilometres away from familiar waters is not a minor change. It affects catch size, fuel costs, safety and daily income. Many simply do not have the boats or equipment to fish further offshore. When access shrinks, livelihoods shrink with it.

The resentment is not only economic — it is deeply tied to dignity and ownership. Fishing communities see the sea as a shared resource. When foreign-backed companies arrive with permits and patrols, locals feel like outsiders in their own waters.

Export Focus Risks Local Food Security

Food security adds another layer of concern. Much of the new investment is focused on high-value export species such as shrimp, lobster and premium fish. These are processed and shipped abroad to earn foreign currency.

As exports grow, local markets feel the strain. Prices rise, availability drops, and fish that was once affordable becomes scarce — even for coastal families who rely on it as a staple source of protein. At the same time, industrial overfishing and intensive aquaculture can strain marine ecosystems, reducing stocks and wiping out smaller species.

The long-term result is fewer fish for everyone — especially those who depend on daily catch rather than export contracts.

Uneven Gains, Rising Distrust

Supporters argue that export earnings will benefit the wider economy and that modern practices will reduce waste and increase production. But these gains are uneven. Dollar earnings do not automatically translate into secure incomes or better nutrition for fishing communities.

Many locals believe the coast absorbs the social and environmental costs while others reap the profits.

There is also a deep trust deficit. Fishing communities in Balochistan have seen large projects — ports, highways, industrial hubs — arrive with grand promises before. Few delivered real benefits at the village level. That history shapes how new assurances are received.

Weak consultation only worsens the situation. When decisions affecting livelihoods are taken far from the coast, resentment grows.

Development Must Start With Fishermen — Not Bypass Them

None of this means fisheries should not modernise. Better storage, sustainable practices and value-addition are needed. But who controls these systems matters.

If control shifts entirely to foreign-linked corporations, local communities risk losing both economic power and food security. A fisheries hub built purely around exports can easily become another extractive model — where fish leave the coast, profits leave the region, and what remains is economic pressure and rising anger.

For development in the fisheries sector to succeed, it must start with local fishermen. That means protecting traditional fishing rights, ensuring fair pricing, investing in community-owned processing facilities, and safeguarding local supply before expanding export capacity.

Otherwise, Pakistan may indeed succeed in exporting more fish — while importing something far more damaging: lasting resentment from the very people who have lived off these waters for generations.