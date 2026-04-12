Andhra Pradesh is set to launch India's first Quantum Test Reference Facility on World Quantum Day. CM N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate two indigenous quantum computer testbeds at SRM University and Medha Towers in Amaravati on April 14.

On the occasion of World Quantum Day, Andhra Pradesh is set to host a historic milestone in India's technological journey. This event is part of the Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate two distinct quantum computer testbeds on April 14 at SRM University and Medha Towers.

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The launch of the Quantum Reference Facility in Amaravati marks the beginning of a new chapter in the technology era.

Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Quantum Technology in India

Two separate quantum testing reference facilities--named 1S and 1Q--are being established at the SRM University campus in the capital region and Medha Towers in Gannavaram, respectively.

With this, Andhra Pradesh will become the first state in India to host a Quantum Test Reference Facility. This indigenously developed facility will enable testing and certification of quantum computer hardware, strengthening Amaravati's position as a Quantum Valley hub.

Indigenous Development and Technical Specifications

Qubitech is establishing the quantum reference testbeds at Medha Towers and SRM University, which will play a crucial role in the development of quantum hardware. These mini quantum computer testbeds operate at extremely low temperatures of -273°C, enabling precise testing of quantum devices.

SRM University has also established an open-access reference facility to benefit researchers, students, experts, and companies involved in quantum hardware development.

Both quantum reference facilities in Amaravati are built entirely using indigenously developed technology and equipment.

The 1Q and 1S Testbeds

At Medha Towers, Qubitech has developed the 1Q quantum computer testbed. At SRM University, a 1S superconducting quantum testbed has been established.

Collaboration and Grand Inauguration

Premier institutions such as the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and DRDO have extended support in setting up these facilities.

The inauguration event, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, will witness participation from the National Quantum Mission, IIT professors, quantum scientists, startup representatives, research scholars, and industry experts.

Additionally, arrangements are being made for over 1.5 lakh students from universities and colleges across Andhra Pradesh to attend the event virtually. (ANI)