Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Andhra Pradesh stampede: Death toll rises to 8; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

    Some of the injured are undergoing treatment in hospital. Naidu, who immediately cancelled the meeting, announced Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He also visited the hospital where the injured were being treated.

    Andhra Pradesh stampede: Death toll rises to 8; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

    Police on Thursday (December 29) said that one more person who was injured in a stampede during a programme organised by the TDP in Kandukur town in Nellore district succumbed while undergoing treatment, taking the toll to eight.

    The victims, including two women died and eight others were injured on Wednesday after they fell in a drainage canal when the Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu was addressing a roadshow there.

    Also read: Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was pained by the mishap and announced Rs two lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

    "Pained by the mishap at a public meeting in Nellore, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs 50,000," PMO India said in a tweet.

    People gathered in large numbers at the venue and there was some jostling among the public during the meeting, leading to a stampede-like situation at the canal, they had said based on initial information.

    Also read: Maharashtra BJP MLAs ask state govt to bring law against 'love jihad', religious conversion

    Some of the injured are undergoing treatment in hospital. Naidu, who immediately cancelled the meeting, announced Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He also visited the hospital where the injured were being treated.

    TDP, which was routed by Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress in 2019, is seen as enjoying a resurgence, with a huge success of  Naidu's Mahanadu, the annual party conclave.

    In January, Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh, will start a 4,000-km foot march that is likely to be a youth platform. Titled "Yuva Galam", it will encourage young people of the state to raise their voice and fight for what they deserve.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EC develops remote voting machine prototype

    Election Commission develops a remote EVM prototype

    Maharashtra BJP MLAs ask state govt to bring law against 'love jihad', religious conversion AJR

    Maharashtra BJP MLAs ask state govt to bring law against 'love jihad', religious conversion

    NIA raids multiple locations linked to PFI in Kerala

    Mega NIA crackdown on banned PFI, raids at 56 locations in Kerala

    Would prefer a woman who... Rahul Gandhi shares how his life partner should be - adt

    'Would prefer a woman who...' Rahul Gandhi shares how his life partner should be

    West Bengal: PM Modi to inaugurate Joka-Taratala segment of Kolkata Metro on December 30; check details - adt

    West Bengal: PM Modi to inaugurate Joka-Taratala segment of Kolkata Metro on December 30; check details

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23: Told Jaydev Unadkat that he could lift this trophy because of his Ranji Trophy success - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: 'Told Unadkat that he could lift this trophy because of his Ranji success' - Ashwin

    EC develops remote voting machine prototype

    Election Commission develops a remote EVM prototype

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav taken aback after being handed vice-captaincy duties-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav taken aback after being handed vice-captaincy duties

    Tunisha Sharma's uncle reveals that actress 'started wearing hijab' after meeting Sheezan Khan RBA

    Tunisha Sharma's uncle reveals that actress 'started wearing hijab' after meeting Sheezan Khan

    Maharashtra BJP MLAs ask state govt to bring law against 'love jihad', religious conversion AJR

    Maharashtra BJP MLAs ask state govt to bring law against 'love jihad', religious conversion

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    Video Icon
    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon