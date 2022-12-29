Andhra Pradesh stampede: Death toll rises to 8; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Some of the injured are undergoing treatment in hospital. Naidu, who immediately cancelled the meeting, announced Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He also visited the hospital where the injured were being treated.

Police on Thursday (December 29) said that one more person who was injured in a stampede during a programme organised by the TDP in Kandukur town in Nellore district succumbed while undergoing treatment, taking the toll to eight.

The victims, including two women died and eight others were injured on Wednesday after they fell in a drainage canal when the Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu was addressing a roadshow there.

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was pained by the mishap and announced Rs two lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

"Pained by the mishap at a public meeting in Nellore, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs 50,000," PMO India said in a tweet.

People gathered in large numbers at the venue and there was some jostling among the public during the meeting, leading to a stampede-like situation at the canal, they had said based on initial information.

TDP, which was routed by Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress in 2019, is seen as enjoying a resurgence, with a huge success of Naidu's Mahanadu, the annual party conclave.

In January, Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh, will start a 4,000-km foot march that is likely to be a youth platform. Titled "Yuva Galam", it will encourage young people of the state to raise their voice and fight for what they deserve.