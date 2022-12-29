Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra BJP MLAs ask state govt to bring law against 'love jihad', religious conversion

    Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan recently alleged the death of actor Tunisha Sharma last week was a matter of "love jihad" and that the state was planning to bring a strict law to curb such incidents.

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane, along with members of the Sakal Hindu Samaj, demanded the Maharashtra government to enact a law in the state against "love jihad" and religious conversion.

    Speaking to reporters in the state legislature complex in Nagpur, Rane said CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have assured to bring such a law soon in the state.

    "Love jihad" is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

    It is reportedly said that Rane, along with women representatives of the Sakal Hindu Samaj, met CM Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis, demanding a law against "love jihad" and religious conversion in Maharashtra, on the lines of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and other states.

    "The chief minister and the deputy CM have taken our demands seriously and assured us to bring a law soon in the state," he said. Rane said the Sakal Hindu Samaj has been taking out morchas in every district of Maharashtra, demanding a strict law against "love jihad" and religious conversion.

    On Wednesday, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar demanded that a probe be conducted from "love jihad" angle into the case of actor Tunisha Sharma’s death, in which her co-star Sheezan Khan has been arrested.

    The demand comes days after Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan alleged the death of Sharma was a matter of "love jihad" and that the state was planning to bring a strict law to curb such incidents.

    Last week, Fadnavis had said the government would study laws on "love jihad" framed by other states and take an appropriate decision.

    (With inputs from PTI)

