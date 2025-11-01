Several devotees were injured in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam, caused by overcrowding during Ekadashi. State Minister K. Atchannaidu visited the site and ensured medical aid for the injured.

A stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in the town of Kasibugga of Srikakulam district has left several injured. The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The entire area is in deep sorrow following the tragedy.

Minister Takes Stock of Situation

State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu expresses deep shock over the tragedy at the Venkateswara Swamy temple. Minister Atchannaidu rushed to the accident site immediately. He spoke with the temple authorities to gather details about the incident.

The Minister expressed his condolences to the affected families and directed officials to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured.

Authorities are actively working to bring the situation under control. Additional police forces have been deployed to the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)