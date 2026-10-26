Severe cyclonic storm Arnab is set to intensify and make landfall near the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts by October 28. Authorities have issued a red alert, deploying disaster response teams to manage heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Cyclone Arnab Intensification and Landfall Forecast

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ over the West Central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. In its bulletin based on observations at 05:30 pm today, the IMD issued a cyclone warning for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, marking it as a red message.

The storm, pronounced ‘Ornab’, moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 17 kmph during the past six hours and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the West Central Bay of Bengal. At 05:30 pm, the system was centred near latitude 15.6°N and longitude 87.3°E, approximately 490 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 490 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It was also located 560 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 660 km east of Machilipatnam and 730 km east of Bapatla, all in Andhra Pradesh. The storm was 730 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman Islands.

Projected Path and Expected Impact

The IMD said the system was very likely to continue moving west-northwestwards and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region during the next 12 hours. According to the weather department, the storm is likely to maintain its west-northwestward movement until the evening of October 27. Thereafter, it is expected to move northwestwards towards the coast. The cyclonic storm is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm by the forenoon of October 28.

Emergency Preparedness and Rainfall Warning

At the time of landfall, the system is expected to have maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 140 kmph, the IMD said. The bulletin provides the storm's position, movement and projected intensity as of 05:30 pm on October 26, with the forecast indicating further intensification before its expected landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. The IMD's red-message warning covers Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha as Cyclone Arnab is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast near Yanam on the forenoon of October 28, with 225 fire service teams and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel deployed for preparedness and rescue operations. The cyclone is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible landslides across several districts of Odisha. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall activity on October 28, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in some districts, while the impact is expected to continue into October 29 before receding substantially from October 30. (ANI)