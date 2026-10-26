Uttar Pradesh is on high alert for Cyclone Arnab, with forecasts predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds from October 28-31. The government has issued safety guidelines for residents and farmers to mitigate potential damage.

Uttar Pradesh Issues High Alert for Cyclone Arnab

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been put on alert due to the potential impact of Cyclone 'Arnab'; unseasonal rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are likely in the state between October 28 and October 31. In view of this, the Yogi government has been put on alert. In light of the forecast, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner’s Office has issued precautionary guidelines for the general public and farmers. In view of the anticipated weather changes, the state government has emphasised relief and rescue preparations, along with precautionary measures.

Weather Forecast and Regional Alerts

According to the weather forecast, winds are likely to blow at 30 to 40 kilometres per hour on October 28 in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Ghazipur, and Ballia. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for these districts. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for October 29 due to the possibility of heavy rainfall in several districts and strong winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. Rainfall is forecast in several areas, including Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Amethi and Sultanpur. On October 30, heavy rain and strong winds are also likely in Bareilly, Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur, along with several districts of Purvanchal, Awadh, and the Terai region. As a result, daytime temperatures may fall by 5 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Safety Guidelines for the Public and Farmers

The Relief Commissioner’s Office has urged people to follow weather-related warnings and the administration’s instructions. During storms, people have been advised to take shelter in permanent buildings, stay away from trees, electricity poles and weak structures, and avoid unnecessary travel. They have also been advised to avoid open fields, agricultural land and areas near water bodies during lightning. Farmers have been advised to take necessary precautions to protect their crops and agricultural produce and to keep their livestock in safe places. People have been urged to check official weather bulletins and alerts on the Sachet app for the latest updates.

Cyclone Arnab Progression and IMD Warnings

Meanwhile, the severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. In its bulletin based on observations at 05:30 pm, the IMD issued a cyclone warning for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, marking it as a red message. The storm, pronounced ‘Ornab’, moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 17 kmph during the past six hours and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the West Central Bay of Bengal.

Current Storm Positioning and Future Intensity

At 05: 30 pm IST on Monday, the system was centred near latitude 15.6°N and longitude 87.3°E, approximately 490 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 490 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It was also located 560 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 660 km east of Machilipatnam and 730 km east of Bapatla, all in Andhra Pradesh. The storm was 730 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman Islands. The IMD said the system was very likely to continue moving west-northwestwards and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region during the next 12 hours. According to the weather department, the storm is likely to maintain its west-northwestward movement until the evening of October 27. Thereafter, it is expected to move northwestwards towards the coast.

The cyclonic storm is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm by the forenoon of October 28. At the time of landfall, the system is expected to have maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 140 kmph, the IMD said. The bulletin provides the storm's position, movement and projected intensity as of 05:30 pm today, with the forecast indicating further intensification before its expected landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. The IMD's red-message warning covers the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts. (ANI)