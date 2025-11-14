A 29-year-old woman died during an illegal kidney removal at an unauthorized hospital in Andhra Pradesh. Twelve people, including brokers, technicians, hospital staff and a senior official, were detained. She was offered Rs 8 lakh.

Hyderabad: An illegal organ transplant operation in Andhra Pradesh has been exposed after a young woman died during an unauthorized kidney removal procedure, leading to the detention of twelve individuals and the closure of a hospital in Madanapalle. The victim, 29-year-old S Yamuna from Visakhapatnam district, was reportedly enticed with a payment of Rs 8 lakh to donate her kidney. The operation was performed at Global Multi-Speciality Hospital, which had not obtained authorization to conduct transplant surgeries.

What Happened?

Yamuna was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, where doctors extracted her kidney for transplantation into Ranjan Nayak, a man from Goa. Her health rapidly deteriorated overnight, and she died by Monday morning, according to Inspector Raja Reddy of Madanapalle II Town police. Hospital personnel and intermediaries attempted to conceal the death by relocating her body to Tirupati without notifying her family. When her partner, Suri Babu, sought to claim the body, the brokers refused, triggering a confrontation. Ironically, Babu had allegedly introduced Yamuna to these intermediaries initially. Sensing something was wrong, Babu contacted Yamuna's mother, Sooramma, and they approached the police together.

Authorities detained brokers Pelli Padma, Kakarla Satya, and Venkatesh, along with Babu. Two dialysis technicians from Madanapalle and Kadiri, and government hospital staff from Madanapalle and Punganur were also taken into custody. Police also detained Dr K Anjaneyulu, the district hospital services coordinator in Chittoor and father of hospital promoter Dr Avinash, to examine whether his official position was misused to enable the organ trafficking network.