Andhra Pradesh: Cracker explosion at Kakinada transport facility injures four

A cracker explosion at Jai Balaji Transporters in Kakinada injured four people on Monday. The blast occurred while laborers were unloading goods, reportedly after a parcel of crackers from Hyderabad was accidentally dropped.

Andhra Pradesh: Cracker explosion at Kakinada transport facility injures four anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 3, 2025, 2:46 PM IST

Kakinada: A cracker explosion at Jai Balaji Transporters in Kakinada left four people injured on Monday (Mar 03) morning. The incident occurred while laborers were unloading goods at the transport facility. According to officials, a parcel of small crackers had arrived from Hyderabad, and the explosion took place when one of the bundles was accidentally dropped. The loud blast caused panic among workers, who rushed for safety.

The injured individuals were immediately shifted to the Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) for treatment.

Speaking on the incident, Kakinada District Superintendent of Police (SP) Bindu Madhav confirmed that the explosion occurred due to crackers in the parcel.

"A crackers explosion took place in the morning at Jai Balaji Transporters when workers were unloading the parcel. Due to the impact, the crackers exploded, injuring four people," he said.

The police have seized two more bags of crackers and launched an investigation. Further details are awaited.

17-year-old goes on rampage with excavator, damaging vehicles and property in TN's Madurai (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Assam rifles seizes meth worth Rs 60 crore, arrest 3 linked in drug bust vkp

Assam rifles seizes meth worth Rs 60 crore, arrest 3 linked in drug bust

India's Got Latent case: SC permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions anr

BREAKING: India's Got Latent case: SC permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions

BREAKING: SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia: 'Humour is one thing, vulgarity is one & perversity is another level' shk

BREAKING | SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia: 'Humour is one thing, vulgarity is one & perversity is another level'

17-year-old goes on rampage with excavator, damaging vehicles and property in TN's Madurai dmn

17-year-old goes on rampage with excavator, damaging vehicles and property in TN's Madurai (WATCH)

Bengaluru man compares Namma metro fare of Rs 180 to auto's Rs 210, sparks online debate vkp

Bengaluru man compares Namma metro fare of Rs 180 to auto's Rs 210, sparks online debate

Recent Stories

Assam rifles seizes meth worth Rs 60 crore, arrest 3 linked in drug bust vkp

Assam rifles seizes meth worth Rs 60 crore, arrest 3 linked in drug bust

India's Got Latent case: SC permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions anr

BREAKING: India's Got Latent case: SC permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions

Want Your Smartphone to Last Longer? Follow These Tips! RBA

Want Your Smartphone to Last Longer? Follow These Tips!

Xiaomi 15 Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera to compete against OnePlus 13 check India launch date and time gcw

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera | Check India launch date and time

BREAKING: SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia: 'Humour is one thing, vulgarity is one & perversity is another level' shk

BREAKING | SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia: 'Humour is one thing, vulgarity is one & perversity is another level'

Recent Videos

Champions Trophy 2025: Fans Pray as India Set to Lock Horns with Australia in Semis

Champions Trophy 2025: Fans Pray as India Set to Lock Horns with Australia in Semis

Video Icon
Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon