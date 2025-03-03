Andhra Pradesh: Cracker explosion at Kakinada transport facility injures four

A cracker explosion at Jai Balaji Transporters in Kakinada injured four people on Monday. The blast occurred while laborers were unloading goods, reportedly after a parcel of crackers from Hyderabad was accidentally dropped.

Kakinada: A cracker explosion at Jai Balaji Transporters in Kakinada left four people injured on Monday (Mar 03) morning. The incident occurred while laborers were unloading goods at the transport facility. According to officials, a parcel of small crackers had arrived from Hyderabad, and the explosion took place when one of the bundles was accidentally dropped. The loud blast caused panic among workers, who rushed for safety.

The injured individuals were immediately shifted to the Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) for treatment.

Speaking on the incident, Kakinada District Superintendent of Police (SP) Bindu Madhav confirmed that the explosion occurred due to crackers in the parcel.

"A crackers explosion took place in the morning at Jai Balaji Transporters when workers were unloading the parcel. Due to the impact, the crackers exploded, injuring four people," he said.

The police have seized two more bags of crackers and launched an investigation. Further details are awaited.

