Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu slams YSRCP of using animal fat in Tirupati Laddoo, Oppn reacts

In a heated political exchange, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of using animal fat and substandard ingredients in the preparation of the revered Tirupati laddoo, which is served as 'prasad' at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala. The claim has sparked a political controversy, with the YSRCP calling the allegations "malicious."

Speaking at a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature meeting in Amravati, CM Naidu said, "Even the Tirumala laddoo was made with substandard ingredients... they used animal fat instead of ghee." He further mentioned that since his administration took over, the temple laddoos are now prepared using pure ghee, and the temple's food safety and hygiene have been improved.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh also echoed Naidu's concerns, targeting the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Lokesh said, "The Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala is our most sacred place. I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam."

In response, YSRCP leaders strongly refuted the accusations. Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP leader Subba Reddy described Naidu's comments as deeply damaging to the sanctity of Tirumala and the faith of millions of devotees. "His remarks about the Tirumala prasadam are extremely malicious. No person would speak such words or make such accusations," Reddy said.

Reddy also challenged Naidu to take an oath before the deity with his family to substantiate his claims, asserting that such statements have harmed religious sentiments.

