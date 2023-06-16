Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Andhra Pradesh: Class 10 student burnt alive in Guntur, last statement recorded; probe on

    A class 10 student was burnt alive in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. The victim's family alleged that Venkateswar, a 21-year-old man, had been harassing his sister and the victim had confronted Venkateswar over it.
     

    In a horrifying incident, a student from class 10 was burned alive in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Petrol was poured on the innocent boy and he was set ablaze. The deceased has been identified as 15-year-old U Amarnath.

    The attackers stopped the boy as he was riding his bicycle to school, doused him in fuel and set him ablaze. Locals responded to his cries and transported him to a government general hospital in Guntur where his condition was severe. During medical care, the 15-year-old boy passed away from his wounds.

    According to media reports, he continued repeating the name "Venky" as he was being transported to the hospital in an ambulance. Police taped the child's final statement, in which he said that Venkateshwar Reddy and a few others set him on fire.

    According to Amarnath's family, Venkateswar, a 21-year-old male, had been harassing his sister. Amarnath had pulled up the boy for harassing his sister. He had questioned the boy for roaming around the college where his sister was studying.

    "A murder investigation had been opened. Since the killed student's sister, who Venkateswar is accused of harassing, is a juvenile, another complaint has also been filed under the strict POCSO Act," the police official said. The official said the incident happened in Uppala Vari Palem Village in Bapatla.

    "We are suspecting that the prime suspect is having relationship with deceased sister and that could have triggered this attack on the victim boy," he added. A case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

