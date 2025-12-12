At least nine people were killed after a private bus overturned on a ghat road in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, PM Modi, and President Murmu expressed condolences over the tragic loss of lives.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the deaths caused by a tragic bus accident in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh.

At least nine people were killed after a bus overturned on the ghat road between Chinturu and Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, said ASR District Collector Dinesh Kumar.

Sharing a post on X, Radhakrishnan said he was "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. He also prayed for the quick recovery of those undergoing treatment. https://x.com/VPIndia/status/1999370477635272732

"Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives in the tragic bus accident in Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote.

The tragedy occurred on the Tulasipakala Ghat road in Chintoor mandal, where a private bus fell into a gorge. According to the ASR District Collector, the injured were immediately taken to Bhadrachalam Hospital for further care after being rescued.

Leaders Offer Condolences, Announce Relief

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow for the lives lost and those affected by the incident. After offering prayers for the injured, he added that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be used to support victims and their families.

The official account posted on X: "Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus mishap in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM"

President Murmu has also offered her condolences following the incident and wished a quick recovery to the injured travellers.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has also assured families that he has instructed officials to provide assistance to victims' families.

