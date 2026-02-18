The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has amended its Municipal Act, halving the vacant land tax for builders during the construction phase to boost business. A separate amendment also saw the term 'leprosy' being removed from the state's municipal laws.

Municipal Act Amendments Passed to Ease Builder Burdens

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed amendments to the Municipal Act aimed at easing financial burdens on builders and promoting transparency in construction processes. The first amendment allows builders to pay only 50 per cent of the vacant land tax during the construction period, from the time building permission is granted until the issuance of the Occupancy Certificate.

The second amendment removes the term "leprosy" from municipal laws. The House passed an amendment allowing only 50 per cent of the vacant land tax to be paid during the building construction period. It also approved a bill to remove the term "leprosy" from municipal laws.

Minister Narayana stated that amendments to the Municipal Act were made to promote Ease of Doing Business. The changes were introduced to encourage builders and reduce the financial burden during the construction phase.

Reforms were brought in to ensure greater transparency in building construction processes. From the time building permission is granted until the issuance of the Occupancy Certificate, only 50% of the tax needs to be paid under the new provisions.

Budget Session Begins Amid Protests

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Session began on February 11 with Governor S Abdul Nazeer's address, amid protest and sloganeering by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at the Assembly to attend the Budget Session. He, along with party leaders, staged a protest outside the Assembly.

Governor Criticises Previous YSRCP Government in Address

Addressing the House, Governor Abdul Nazeer said that the YSRCP government from 2019 to 2024 disrupted the momentum of growth and led to "total anarchy with breakdown of law and order."

He said, "The change in governance in 2019 disrupted this momentum. Systemic governance failures emerged, growth stalled, financial stress intensified, institutions destroyed, total anarchy with breakdown of law and order, arbitrary restrictions placed through misuse of Section 22A, and key sectors such as infrastructure, power, irrigation suffered serious setbacks."

"Disenchanted by these experiences, the people of Andhra Pradesh renewed their faith once again in my Government in 2024, granting an unprecedented mandate to rebuild the State. The decisive verdict of electing the National Democratic Alliance Government reflects their deep trust and confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu garu, the committed partnership of Pavan Kalyan garu, Deputy Chief Minister, and the continued guidance and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi garu," he added. (ANI)