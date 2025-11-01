A stampede at the Kasibugga temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, killed nine devotees. Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy blamed government negligence, while Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan promised support to victims' families and better crowd control.

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic stampede at the Kasibugga temple in Srikakulam district, according to a statement. He said it was heartbreaking that devotees lost their lives in the incident and urged the government to immediately support the bereaved families and provide the best medical care to the injured.

Jagan Blames Government Negligence

In a statement, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that similar incidents had occurred earlier, where six devotees had died during Vaikuntha Ekadasi in Tirupati and seven at Simhachalam temple. He said that despite repeated tragedies, the government has failed to take proper precautions and has acted with utter negligence. "This repeated loss of innocent lives reflects the inefficiency of Chandrababu Naidu's administration," he said, urging the government to take serious corrective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Deputy CM Confirms Casualties, Assures Support

According to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, nine people have lost their lives while several were injured after a stampede occurred at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga town of Srikakulam district. In a post on X, Kalyan wrote, "It is extremely tragic that 9 devotees lost their lives in a stampede that occurred due to thousands of devotees thronging for darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Palasa-Kasibugga town, Srikakulam district, on the occasion of Ekadashi. The fact that a child was also among them has deeply shaken us. The government will take all possible measures to ensure that the injured in this incident receive the best treatment. I hope they recover quickly. Expressing profound condolences to the families of the deceased, I assure them that the government will extend all kinds of support to them. I request the administrative machinery to regulate the crowds of devotees at temples across the state during spiritually significant days and ensure that no such accidents occur."

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede.

The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Authorities are actively working to bring the situation under control. Additional police forces have been deployed to the spot. (ANI)