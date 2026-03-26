Eight people were killed after a private bus collided with a tipper lorry near Rayavaram in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. The bus, travelling from Jagityala to Kaligiri, caught fire after the collision, with passengers feared burnt alive.

A road accident took place near Rayavaram in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, leaving eight people dead after a private travel bus collided with a tipper lorry near slab quarries.

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The accident occurred while the bus was travelling from Jagityala to Kaligiri, Markapuram DSP Harshavardhan Raju said.

Bus Catches Fire Post-Collision

Following the collision, the bus caught fire and was completely gutted.

According to DSP Raju, several passengers are feared to have been burnt alive in the incident.

Further details are awaited.