UP Weather LATEST Update: Maximum 37°C and Very Unhealthy Air – Precautions Advised
Get the latest UP weather forecast for March 26. Expect a very warm, hazy day in Lucknow, Noida, and Prayagraj with temps up to 37°C. Check air quality alerts.
UP Weather on Thursday
Uttar Pradesh will experience very warm and hazy weather on Thursday, March 26. Most cities will see hot afternoons with sunshine or haze, while mornings and nights remain warm. Air quality may be very unhealthy in some areas, so precautions are advised.
Lucknow
Lucknow will have hazy skies and very warm conditions throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 37°C, while the minimum will be around 22°C. The real feel will also be 37°C, and air quality will be very unhealthy, so limiting outdoor activity is recommended.
Noida
Noida is likely to see thick cloud cover in the morning, followed by hazy skies in the afternoon. The maximum temperature may reach 34°C, with a minimum near 21°C. The real feel will be about 33°C, making the day feel hot.
Prayagraj
Prayagraj will enjoy plenty of sunshine and very warm conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 37°C, and the minimum will stay around 20°C. The real feel will also be 37°C, making it one of the hottest cities in the state today.
Overall, UP will face intense heat with hazy skies and poor air quality in some regions. Staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, and taking care in areas with very unhealthy air is strongly advised.
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