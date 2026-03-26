Prayagraj will enjoy plenty of sunshine and very warm conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 37°C, and the minimum will stay around 20°C. The real feel will also be 37°C, making it one of the hottest cities in the state today.

Overall, UP will face intense heat with hazy skies and poor air quality in some regions. Staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, and taking care in areas with very unhealthy air is strongly advised.