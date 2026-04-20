PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss slammed CM MK Stalin for neglecting Tamil Nadu's key issues, stating the CM is unaware of the situation and the DMK has done nothing for farmers and women. BJP's K. Annamalai echoed similar concerns.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for neglecting the state's key issues, asserting that this version of DMK has become different for the worse, as the Chief Minister is unaware of the current situation in the state.

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'Election Between AIADMK and DMK'

Speaking to ANI, Anbumani Ramadoss accused Chief Minister MK Stalin and the ruling DMK of staying in "election mode," alleging that the ruling party has done nothing for farmers and women in Tamil Nadu. "This election is not between the BJP and DMK. This election is between AIADMK and DMK. The election between DMK and BJP was over two years ago. I don't know why Mr Chidambaram and Mr Stalin are still in the Parliament election mode. This election is on the issues of the safety of women, children, girl child and the abolition of narcotic drugs sold by DMK functionaries," the PMK Chief said.

"This DMK is completely different. We have a Chief Minister who doesn't know what is happening in the state... We have a Chief Minister who abuses EPS and me on a personal front... What they have done in the last five years, nothing... 3,280 farmers have committed suicide in the last five years. 62,000 cases of crime against children have been committed in the last five years. 44,000 cases of crime against women have been committed in Tamil Nadu..." said Ramadoss.

BJP Criticises DMK's 'Mess'

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K. Annamalai criticised the ruling DMK over deteriorating law and order and urban infrastructure. He expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure a victory in the upcoming polls. The BJP leader also projected Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the next Chief Minister of the state. "Tamil Nadu has decided to vote for change. The reading on the ground is very clear. The people want a decisive government to come and take stock of the bad law and order situation and to clean it up, clean the mess that the DMK government has created. The urban infrastructure is in a real mess," Annamalai said.

Polls and Alliances

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23 with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)