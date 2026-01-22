At WEF Davos, Ananya Birla detailed the success of her ventures. She highlighted Svatantra microfinance's industry-low NPAs and Birla Estate's 92% CAGR, including a rapid sell-out of a Gurugram project, showcasing a blend of profit and impact.

Aditya Birla Group Director Ananya Birla on Wednesday shared the success of her microfinance venture, Svatantra, at the World Economic Forum. She informed global leaders that, despite the industry's ups and downs, her company has maintained the lowest level by using smart methods. Explaining how the company balances profit with social impact, Birla said, "When it comes to Svatantra, it's a business with a heart. There's a lot of value creation and profitability, but it also comes with impact. We have the lowest NPAs in the entire industry, The microfinance industry goes through a lot of ups and downs but Svatantra has been able to, and my team and I have been able to really see beyond that and somehow manage it with the right disbursal and collection strategies in place."

Birla Estate's Real Estate Boom

Speaking about Birla Estate, she said, "I don't want to exaggerate on the performance, but under 24 hours, we sold out in Gurugram, which was a great achievement for the team." Beyond financial inclusion, she also highlighted the massive growth in the group and told CAGR of our Birla Estates has been 92 per cent. "We are the fastest-growing currently. We are very bullish on the NCR belt currently. Noida is a fantastic market. We have a very special project, and it's luxurious. It's called the third tower in the Nihara series, located in Worli. In terms of amenities, we have really gone all out to give our consumers and people who buy into the brand and trust us to give them the best possible place to live. We have Mitsubishi on board for a couple of projects as well. So it's about partnering with people who share similar value systems, who believe in the India real estate market," she said.

World Economic Forum 2026 Annual Meeting

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, welcoming nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue." World leaders from government, business, civil society, and academia will convene in Davos to engage in forward-looking discussions on global issues and set priorities. The call for bold collective action makes the meeting particularly relevant.

