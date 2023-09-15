Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anantnag encounter: Missing soldier found dead as operation enters day 3

    Details awaited.

    Anantnag encounter: Missing soldier found dead as operation enters day 3 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 4:59 PM IST

    In the ongoing security operations in Anantnag, another soldier has tragically lost his life. He had been missing since the previous day. Security forces, in their joint operations against terrorists in the Anantnag region, have employed drones to drop grenades on suspected terrorist hideouts. Additionally, troops have utilized grenade launchers to target a group of terrorists concealed in the area, as confirmed by security officials.

    (This is a developing story)

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 4:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New dress code for devotees visiting Mahakaleshwar temple

    New dress code for devotees visiting Mahakaleshwar temple

    Defence Ministry okays procurement of 12 Su-30MKI fighters from HAL

    MoD okays procurement of 12 Su-30MKI fighter jets from HAL

    Kerala Water Authority to give reward upto Rs 5000 by just calling this number; Know more rkn

    Kerala Water Authority to give reward upto Rs 5000 by just calling this number; Know more

    Explained: What is Nipah virus? Know its symptoms, treatment and more anr

    Explained: What is Nipah virus? Know its symptoms, treatment and more

    PM Modi to dedicate 'YashoBhoomi' in Dwarka to nation on September 17; check details AJR

    PM Modi to dedicate 'YashoBhoomi' in Dwarka to nation on September 17; see pics

    Recent Stories

    Tamil stars Dhanush, Simbu accused of misconduct; actors in BIG trouble? vma

    Tamil stars Dhanush, Simbu accused of misconduct; actors in BIG trouble?

    Nobel Foundation revises prize money by a million kronor

    Nobel Foundation revises prize money by a million kronor

    Love Goa? Pondicherry to Varkala-7 Beach destinations in India RBA EAI

    Love Goa? Pondicherry to Varkala-7 Beach destinations in India

    Munnar to Kovalam: Explore the 6 enchanting places of Kerala rkn

    Munnar to Kovalam: Explore the 6 enchanting places of Kerala

    Samosa to Chicken Wings-7 Indian yummy snacks for weekend party RBA EAI

    Samosa to Chicken Wings-7 Indian yummy snacks for weekend party

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon