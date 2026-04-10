On his birthday, Anant Ambani announced scholarships, a Vantara visit, and 30 annual job offers for KISS Foundation students. The students formed a human Vantara logo to express gratitude for the opportunities provided by the Reliance Industries ED.

Anant Ambani Announces Major Initiatives for KISS Students

The students of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Foundation on Friday formed a human display inspired by the 'VANTARA' logo to express gratitude to Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani on his birthday, as he announced scholarships, learning opportunities, and job offers for students.

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He announced a series of major initiatives for KISS students on the occasion of his birthday, including jobs in the Reliance group. The announcements support scholarships for KISS students for the current academic year, and an opportunity for toppers from KG to PG levels to visit Vantara, a massive wildlife centre in Gujarat set up by Shri Ambani, allowing them to gain valuable learning experiences.

Sustainable Career Pathways for Tribal Youth

Significantly, 30 KISS graduates will be offered jobs every year across various companies of the Reliance Group, opening sustainable career pathways for tribal youth.

Nationwide Celebrations for Ambani's Birthday

Meanwhile, celebrations have begun across the country to mark Anant Ambani's 31st birthday, with a wave of festive spirit visible among the people. Well-wishers and members of various communities have come together to commemorate the occasion through charitable initiatives, social gatherings, and more.

Special Event at Jaipur's Hathi Gaon

A special event was organised at Jaipur's Hathi Gaon (Elephant Village) to celebrate Anant Ambani's birthday. The celebration featured a colourful setup with pink and white balloons, a red carpet, and a long table laid with fruits, including bananas, watermelons, and papayas, which elephants enjoyed.

Philanthropic Contributions in Kerala

Anant Ambani, earlier this month, announced Rs 18 crore in contributions towards temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala, including Rs 6 crore in donations to the Rajrajeshwaram and Guruvayur temples and a Rs 12 crore commitment to restore the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram, alongside new initiatives for the care of temple elephants.

Bollywood Stars Extend Birthday Wishes

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have led the early line of wishes for Anant Ambani. Taking to their respective social media handles, SRK and Salman shared birthday posts for Anant Ambani and sent much warmth and greetings. (ANI)