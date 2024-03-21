Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'There will be chaos': Supreme Court refuses to hold Election Commissioners' appointment; check details

    While upholding the integrity of the newly appointed election commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, the court highlighted the absence of any allegations against them.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

    In a crucial ruling ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Supreme Court on Thursday (March 21) refused to issue a stay on the law governing the appointment of election commissioners, citing concerns about potential disruption. This decision highlights the court's reluctance to intervene at a critical juncture in the electoral process.

    While upholding the integrity of the newly appointed election commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, the court highlighted the absence of any allegations against them. This affirmation of their credibility highlights the court's confidence in the integrity of the selection process under the revised law, despite previous concerns raised by petitioners.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC transfers non-cadre DMs, SPs in 5 states, addresses kinship in police reshuffle

    Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, emphasized the independence of the Election Commission from executive influence, rebuffing insinuations to the contrary. They underscored the principle that the Election Commission must function autonomously, free from external pressures.

    Furthermore, the bench cautioned petitioners against presuming the illegitimacy of the law enacted by the Centre, emphasizing the importance of due process and the presumption of validity. The court emphasized the significance of maintaining the delicate balance of convenience, prioritizing stability and continuity in electoral procedures over disruptive interventions.

    Patanjali's Acharya Balkrishna issues unreserved apology for alleged misleading ads

    Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed the applications seeking a stay on two Election Commissioners and it will pass a detailed order later. The top court also questioned the Centre for the speed with which the Search Committee shortlisted candidates and the speed with which two Election Commissioners were selected by the Selection Committee. 

    Supreme Court also said that it is not questioning the credentials of the Election Commissioners selected, but on the procedure in which the selection was made.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
