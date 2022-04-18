Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amway India in trouble: ED attaches assets worth Rs 757 crore in money laundering case

    The attached properties include land and factory building of Amway at Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul district, plant and machinery, vehicles, bank accounts and fixed deposits, the ED statement said.

    Amway India in trouble: ED attaches assets worth Rs 757 crore in money laundering case-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 5:12 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate on Monday provisionally attached assets worth Rs 757.77 crore belonging to Amway India Enterprises Private Limited, under the anti-money laundering law, accused of running a multi-level marketing scam.

    The attached properties include land and factory building of Amway at Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul district, plant and machinery, vehicles, bank accounts and fixed deposits, the ED statement said.

    Out of the total Rs, 757.77 crores of assets attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), immovable and movable properties are worth Rs 411.83 crore while the rest are bank balances of Rs 345.94 crore kept in 36 accounts belonging to Amway, it said.

    The federal agency accused the company of running a multi-level marketing ‘scam’ where prices of most of the products offered by the company were “exorbitant as compared to the alternative popular products of reputed manufacturers available in the open market,” news agency PTI reported.

    A money laundering probe by the ED found that the American multi-level marketing company is running a pyramid fraud in the guise of direct selling multi-level marketing network. The agency found that the prices of most of the products offered by the company are exorbitant as compared to their alternatives.

    “Without knowing the real facts, the common gullible public is induced to join as members of the company and purchase products at exorbitant prices and are thus losing their hard earned money. The new members are not buying the products to use them, but to become rich by becoming members as showcased by the upline members. Reality is that the commissions received by the upline members contribute enormously in hike of prices of the products,” the probe agency statement read.

    “The entire focus of the company is about propagating how members can become rich by becoming members. There is no focus on the products. Products are used to masquerade this MLM Pyramid fraud as a direct selling company,” the ED said. 

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2022, 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    36 Karnataka Congress leaders booked for protests outside CM Bommai's residence-dnm

    36 Karnataka Congress leaders booked for protests outside CM Bommai’s residence

    Pradhan mantri Mudra Loan Yojana You can get Rs 10 lakh loan in 10 days gcw

    Pradhan mantri Mudra Loan Yojana: You can get Rs 10 lakh loan in 10 days

    Prior permission must to use loudspeakers at religious places in Maharashtra - adt

    Prior permission must to use loudspeakers at religious places in Maharashtra

    Khargone violence: Ibraish Khan, man missing since Ram Navami clashes found dead-dnm

    Khargone violence: Ibraish Khan, man missing since Ram Navami clashes found dead

    Delhi Police on Jahangirpuri violence 23 arrested analysis of CCTV footage underway gcw

    Delhi Police on Jahangirpuri violence: 23 arrested, analysis of CCTV footage underway

    Recent Stories

    Beast actress Pooja Hegde looks her sensual best in these latest saree pics drb

    Beast actress Pooja Hegde looks her sensual best in these latest saree pics

    NEET UG 2022: Check documents required to fill application form - adt

    NEET UG 2022: Check documents required to fill application form

    Granola bar to chickpea chaat 5 easy healthy snack options you can try gcw

    Granola bar to chickpea chaat: 5 easy, healthy snack options you can try

    NTA reopens JEE Main 2022 session 1 window; check new dates here

    NTA reopens JEE Main 2022 session 1 window; check new dates here

    The fastest-growing broker, RightFX, explains everything that you need to know about currency pairs-vpn

    The fastest-growing broker, RightFX, explains everything that you need to know about currency pairs

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon